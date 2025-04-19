Changes coming to downtown intersections at North 32nd Street

BILLINGS — Traffic signals at the North 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue North and North 32nd Street and 3rd Avenue North intersections will change to flashing red signals beginning on Monday before eventually converting to four-way stops in the fall.

Big changes are underway in downtown as part of the city's ongoing effort to enhance traffic safety and accessibility. Crews began the $6.1 million Downtown Billings Two-Way Restoration project to convert several one-way streets into two-way roads last week by working on electrical lines for street lights and making sidewalks ADA-compliant.

The two intersections located near the Fratt Condominiums, Granite Tower, and the KTVQ building will see the next change. Starting Monday, April 21, drivers will notice flashing red lights and temporary stop signs at these intersections as the city prepares to convert them into permanent four-way stops.

On Monday, the intersection at North 32nd and 3rd Avenue North will display flashing red lights and temporary stop signs.

"They will have flashing red signals accompanied by temporary stop signs just to create a lot of visibility for the traveling public so that they are well aware that the changes is coming," said Megan McLean, project communication coordinator for DOWL.

Through traffic analysis, city engineers determined the intersections at North 32nd were not necessary and would have nearly identical operational performance if changed to stop-controlled intersections. The temporary change will help the city observe traffic flow before converting the intersections to permanent four-way stops.

“The contractor is thinking that in the next several weeks they'll be able to permanently remove the traffic signals and install stop signs as the project evolves," said McLean. "Overall, the project team is making really good progress. Of course, there were some disruptions this week due to weather, but they're moving along."

The intersection at 32nd Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North will also have temporary stop signs before eventually converting to a four-way stop later this year.

Lee Martin, an auditor at Strom and Associates who works inside the KTVQ building, said that while change is always noticeable, the construction is not a major concern for him and his office.

“Sometimes there's quite a bit of a line coming from the (YMCA), so I guess we'll just see how it goes, but not too worried either way," said Martin. “It does sound like downtown more going toward the two-way streets. Yeah, it sounds better to me.”

Along with the project, new facilities for cyclists and ADA curb ramps and push-button devices will be installed and electrical work and chip sealing will be expected throughout the summer to prepare for the traffic flow change. Two-way traffic on 2nd Avenue North, 3rd Avenue North, and North 32nd Street is anticipated to go into effect in September and construction for the project is expected to wrap up by October.

"I think people are on board with this project to help make that happen and to just improve walkability and traffic safety and improve exposure for downtown businesses," said McLean. "We really appreciate the public's patience and hope that they continue following suit as construction evolves.”

For more information on the project, click here.