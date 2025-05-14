Central Heights Elementary School in Billings gets special surprise for positive learning

BILLINGS — Central Heights Elementary School received a book vending machine on Wednesday to promote positive learning.

“The energy around the book vending machine is so positive,” said Principal Keira Wulff Wednesday.

Educators believe the addition of the vending machine will inspire young kids to read and learn.

“We’ve had just lots of support shown for getting books into the hands of kids through the book vending machine, and we're really excited,” Wulff said.

Wulff explained that the vending machine will promote positivity within the school community.

“There's this element of the kindness that was bestowed upon our school and those in the community who have reached out and wanted to do something to support kids and really the lasting impact of that,” Wulff added.

Students will earn tokens to use in the vending machine for good behavior such as being kind, respectful or helpful to their peers.

On Wednesday, Central Heights students got a heartwarming surprise: a reading by Billings author, Sandy McCaffree.

McCaffree shared her book, “Forever Little Bear.”

“I had 500 completed hardback books in my garage. Ready to gift to the children that I knew needed them,” McCaffree said.

The message behind the book teaches kindness and the importance of giving to others.

“This little bear takes care of this new child all through life, protects her. And at the very end, Little Bear is being re-gifted to another child that will need forever Little Bear in her life or another life of a child,” McCaffree said.

The characters and plot were inspired by the memories of McCaffree’s own children and grandchildren.

The main character, Amel, is a blended name of two of her grandchildren, Anisten Mae and Evelyn Lea.

In another act of kindness, McCaffree signed all of the books she distributed to the students.

“We're going to provide all of the schools that have the new vending machines with a certain amount of books that they can take with them,” McCaffree said.

McCaffree hopes to continue writing and creating new books that teach kindness and compassion.