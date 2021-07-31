Cellular Plus staff pass out free backpacks to students at Billings area stores

BILLINGS — Staff at six Cellular Plus locations in Lockwood, Billings and Laurel passed out free backpacks full of school supplies to students who stopped by Saturday morning.

"With everything that’s been going on for the last couple of years, it just makes it easier for families to be able to afford these things that aren’t always the easiest. Giving back to them and the kids can start the year off right and have a good time," said Wyatt Linville, manager of the Shiloh Cellular Plus in Billings.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge School supplies that come in the backpacks given out by Cellular Plus staff in Billings.

Notebooks, pencils, crayons, erasers and a ruler were a few of the items stuffed inside the brightly colored backpacks. This was the third year that Cellular Plus staff have given away backpacks in the community, Linville said.

Turnout was pretty steady over the course of the morning at the Shiloh Road location in Billings, Linville said.

“We’ve had a lot of people just come up and thank us for doing it and the kids are always thanking us and smiling. I think that’s probably the best that you can get is a ‘thanks’ from the kids," Linville said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge A tag hangs on a backpack full of school supplies at Cellular Plus in Billings.

If families missed the Saturday event, Cellular Plus staff will still give out backpacks to people who ask until Tuesday, Aug. 3., Linville said.

