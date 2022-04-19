Watch
Cause of Billings structure fire remains under investigation

Flames erupt from a warehouse on Billings southside on Easter morning, April 17, 2022.<br/><br/>
Courtesy Brandy Morris<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:10:04-04

BILLINGS - Fire officials said Tuesday the cause of a structure fire early Easter morning remains under investigation.

The fire at 223 1/2 Orchard Lane was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday and caused heavy damage to the structure and contents inside the building, fire officials said in a press release. The blaze caused an estimated loss of $200,000.

The cause of the fire is "unresolved" and remains under investigation, the press release states, but a fire official said the origin is not considered suspicious. The building contained tools and equipment, a boat and two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

