Caught on Camera: Rare 'wave clouds' appear over Wyoming

Several Q2 viewers have sent us some amazing photos of rare "wave clouds" that appeared over the Bighorn Mountains on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Billings has explained the cloud formations are called “Kelvin-Helmholtz waves.”

A BBC article once described them as “One of the rarest and most fleeting formations, this cartoon-like breaking wave is the Holy Grail for many cloud-spotters.”

Q2's Ed McIntosh explains the cloud formation this way:

Here's some more images shared by Robert Milliron that he said were taken by friends in the Sheridan area:

Courtesy Robert Milliron

Courtesy Robert Milliron