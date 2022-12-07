Watch Now
Caught on Camera: Rare 'wave clouds' appear over Wyoming

Courtesy Toni Bolin
"Wave Clouds" appear over the Bighorn Mountains
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 15:05:35-05

Several Q2 viewers have sent us some amazing photos of rare "wave clouds" that appeared over the Bighorn Mountains on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Billings has explained the cloud formations are called “Kelvin-Helmholtz waves.”

A BBC article once described them as “One of the rarest and most fleeting formations, this cartoon-like breaking wave is the Holy Grail for many cloud-spotters.”

Q2's Ed McIntosh explains the cloud formation this way:

Here's some more images shared by Robert Milliron that he said were taken by friends in the Sheridan area:

wave1.jpg
wave2.jpg

wave3.jpg

