Cats & Griz fans gather in Billings for 124th Brawl of the Wild watch party

BILLINGS — Montana football fans came together Saturday afternoon at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings to watch the 124th Brawl of the Wild, a true showdown between the University of Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

The golf course hosted a Grizzlies watch party, though fans of both teams attended the event. About 50 people showed up to watch the famous rivalry in action.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Cats & Griz Billings watch party

Watch party organizer Gary Shampeny said the annual game brings out the best in Montana, giving fans across the state a chance to come together.

"It's a great rivalry... And you know, there's so much enthusiasm around the state right now because of this," Shampeny said. "And you don't see this much. And I've been down in the Wyoming area and you just don't see this down in that area, like we have it here."

Shampeny said having so many people gather for the event was meaningful for all Montanans.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Gary Shampeny

"It's special for us to have all these people here," he said.

The Brawl of the Wild serves as Montana's Super Bowl, showcasing the state on the national stage each year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.