Catholic communion to look normal for first time since COVID-19

For the first time in more than three years, Catholic churches will be able to fully follow their tradition, as people will be able to receive from the chalice during communion.

Holy week began on Sunday, and just like every year, it comes with a lot of excitement in the Catholic Church as parishioners prepare for Easter. This year is extra special though, as the chalice will return to the communion on Thursday.

Father Steve Zabrocki is the pastor at St. Thomas Church in Billings. He said it's been a long three years leading up to this point.

"We had Easter Sunday mass, but I think it was just taped three years ago," Zabrocki said Sunday in between masses. "That was a tough time for people, but I think we weathered that storm fairly well because as soon as we could open, we opened."

On Sunday, St. Thomas church was packed to the brim as the world continues to look more and more normal coming out of the pandemic. Zabrocki said that when the cup is used for communion on Thursday, it will remove the last grip that COVID-19 had on his church.

"That'll be the first time since COVID really that the cup has been reinstated," Zabrocki said. "This is one of the remnants that's left is the cup. So, we've kind of come full stream now."

Zabrocki said he understands why the cup was removed from the tradition the past few years, but he's looking forward to it being back.

"It was removed during the pandemic, and rightfully so," Zabrocki said. "It will be great to be able to use it again."

And many St. Thomas parishioners are rejoicing, but perhaps none are as excited as 8-year-old Gabriel Bollenbach.

"I'm just feeling very excited because I have never touched the chalice," Bollenbach said after 10:30 mass Sunday. "I would say on a chart from one to 10, I'm like a nine. You get to receive this almighty God and it's just very pleasing."

Others like David Johnson are looking forward to experiencing mass like it used to be.

"I'm certainly thrilled that the COVID is pretty much gone and having the wine along with the body of Christ is central to the Catholic mass," Johnson said.

The return of the wine is perfect timing, as it will arrive just in time for Easter. Johnson said it also represents the end of a difficult time for many.

"It's been so difficult for people. Every single one of us," Johnson said. "All that we've been through it kind of finalizes and we can say 'Goodbye' to COVID."

And for Father Steve, the return of the chalice will only add to an already great week.

"The cup is just a little piece in there," Zabrocki said. "Although it's important, it's not the only thing. It's a great week. It's a week where we are nourished in strength and by the lord."