'Catastrophically failed': Wyoming's Teton Pass closed due to mudslide

TETON COUNTY — Teton Pass in Western Wyoming has been closed due to a mudslide. The Wyoming Department of Transportation said the roadway at milepost 12.8 on Teton Pass has catastrophically failed.

In a post on Facebook, WYDOT said that long term closure is expected. WYDOT crews along with contract crews from Evans Construction were working in the area to construct a detour around the damage, but the landslide continued to move, taking out the whole road.

They also said the mudslide breached the roadway at milepost 15 on Teton Pass with crews working on clearing the mud and debris this morning.

WYDOT said no crews were hurt in either instance and no equipment was damaged. They're looking at long term solutions.