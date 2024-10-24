Cases of EDH suspected in deer found on Yellowstone River in Glendive and Sidney

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists are testing suspected cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) discovered in white-tailed deer along the Yellowstone River between Glendive and Sidney.

The agency said in a Thursday news release that the cases have not been confirmed through testing.

Deer infected by the disease usually die within 8 to 36 hours of showing symptoms. The disease does not spread through deer and humans have no known risk, but

FWP is recommending people do not consume meat of animals that appear sick.

EHD is spread by tiny flies called midges, commonly called “no-see-ums.” Infections typically increase in late summer and fall during warm, dry conditions when flies are most abundant, and deer are often concentrated near water. Periods of outbreak usually end after a hard frost.

Animals with EHD can appear weak, lethargic and disoriented. They are often found near water sources due to high fever and may drool or foam at the mouth. They can exhibit swelling of the head, neck, tongue and lips, as well as mouth sores. The tongue may appear blue. EHD is typically fatal, but some deer survive and develop immunity.

For hunters planning on hunting white-tailed deer around the Yellowstone River between Glendive and Sidney this opening weekend, be aware deer densities may be lower than normal due to the localized impacts of EHD. To help us monitor this outbreak, please report sick and dead deer to the Sidney area wildlife biologist, Cory Allred, at cory.allred@mt.gov, or (406)-774-4424.