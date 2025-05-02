BILLINGS — Caregivers and advocates gathered in downtown Billings on Thursday to raise their voices against potential cuts to Medicaid and to show opposition to the Trump administration.

Watch the full video below:

Caregivers speak out against Medicaid cuts during Billings May Day protest

Organized by People United Billings, more than 160 people marched from City Hall to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ office in Granite Tower at 222 N. 32nd St., joining a national wave of May Day protests focused on continuing grassroots protests against policies pushed by the administration. While attendees voiced concerns on multiple issues from tariffs to immigration, the main focus was the future of Medicaid.

Among the protesters was mother DuRee Cole, a full-time caregiver for her adult son Taylor, who suffers from a debilitating condition called pudendal neuralgia. She gave a speech to the crowd on how Medicaid has impacted her and her son's lives.

Hailey Monaco/MTN News Protesters block Third Avenue North as they march to Steve Daines' office in Billings Thursday afternoon.

"If you're like me, it's tempting to pull the covers over your head and say, 'Wake me when it's over and tell me what's left.' But we can't do that because too many people are depending on us to stay in this fight," Cole said to the crowd. "I've been asked to speak about Medicaid, a program that has saved our adult son's life. How could any mom or parent say no to that?"

Medicaid helps cover the cost of Taylor’s care and supports an in-home caregiver who helps him with community integration and provides Cole with critical relief.

“We've been dealing with his health issues for 20 years, so the services of Medicaid are priceless," said Cole. "They helped me to help him, and without those services, his life would be very different and very, very hard.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News DuRee Cole spoke about her son's need for Medicaid.

Cole's fears stem from recent moves in Washington. Earlier last month, the Republican-led House approved a $2 trillion spending cut package that spared Social Security but, activists fear, could lay the groundwork for reductions in Medicaid. The program cost the U.S. $618 billion last year and is projected to grow by 60% over the next decade.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that entitlements such as Social Security and Medicaid would not decrease in the GOP's new budget bill, but he would be in favor of reforming them to prevent wasteful spending.

Advocates such as Cole remain skeptical.

Cole recently traveled to Washington, D.C., with SEIU 775, a caregivers' union, to share her family’s story directly with Daines, fellow Montana U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, and Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, all Republicans. She emphasized that Medicaid is not plagued by waste or abuse, as some critics have claimed, but is instead tightly monitored and deeply relied upon by real families.

The Montana lawmakers did assure Cole that funding for the program would not be cut, but she is still worried.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The caregiver union made a display for the protest with signs of Senators Sheehy, Daines, and Representative Downing.

“I don't know that people that have not had to worry about their own healthcare or their loved ones' healthcare that they can make a good judgment regarding waste, fraud, and abuse," said Cole. “That personal touch, I hope, helps them to see the impact that these conditions can have on families, too, and loved ones and how critical the caregiving needs are.”

Others echoed her concerns. Protesters Stacy Aucoin and David Summerfield of Nye, who chose to spend their wedding anniversary at the protest, said the issues go beyond partisan politics.

Hailey Monaco/MTN News The protest on Thursday ended outside of Senator Steve Daines office in Billings.

“Social Security, Medicaid, these are really important things. What happens when we don't take care of people who are needing that leg up?” said Aucoin. “We're trampling the Constitution, and I never thought that we'd ever see something like that."

“I'm relying on Social Security. I'm 77 years old, and who can come along and say, 'That's not what we're doing anymore?' I've contributed to it my whole life,” added Summerfield.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News David Summerfield and Stacy Aucoin joined the protest in Billings.

Though Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed House Bill 245, which continues Medicaid expansion in the state, advocates remain cautious. The bill passed 30-20 in the Senate, and those who opposed it argued that any cuts Medicaid funding in Washington, D.C., could still impact care in Montana.

“It was a bipartisan win for us in Montana. However, because it's a federal program, also anything that happens in DC can still put that in jeopardy, so we have to stay vigilant in protecting that," said Cole. “Celebrate the wins, but we can't let off our guard.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News DuRee holds her sign that reads, "Medicaid Saves Lives. Hands Off Medicaid," with pictures of her son, Taylor.

Earlier in Billings, a separate May Day protest of about 150 people took place outside the Head Start program that morning to show opposition to cuts for early education programs. Organized by Yellowstone Indivisible, attendees gave out baskets for teachers and delivered flowers.

Yellowstone Indivisible Protesters lined 6th Avenue North early Thursday morning to show support for the Head Start program.

"We are a group of concerned citizens who care about early education because we recognize that when our children are nurtured, they become productive and helpful contributors to our society," said organizer Elizabeth Klarich in a statement to MTN.

While cuts are still uncertain, these groups said they want to speak out for those who cannot.

Elizabeth Klarich Photos from the May Day protest that showed support for Head Start Thursday morning.

"When I share about my son, I'm sharing my heart, and that's always hard, but it's always satisfying because you know that you did it and did it for so many others that are struggling like he," said Cole. "It was an honor to be here and share Taylor's story and our story.”