Car veers off road, crashes into side of Laurel home

A Laurel family got a big surprise this weekend when a car veered off the road and onto the side of their house.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Spring Creek Road, right along the Yellowstone River.

The homeowners say they were just arriving home when the car flew off the road and hit the house.

Luckily no one was inside. The car ended up flipped upside down, leaning against the home.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and the crash caused minor damage to the house.

Police are investigating why the driver crashed.

