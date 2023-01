BILLINGS - A car crashed into a building in downtown Billings on Friday morning sending one person to the hospital.

The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a car crashed into the Billings Gazette building.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

The cause of the crash and the amount of damages were not immediately available.

Snowfall on Friday morning made some area roads slick.

David Jay/MTN News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.