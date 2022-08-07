Car club gives out meals in Billings

The community came together to help the homeless at lunchtime.

A newly formed car club put on the event and inspired restaurants to contribute the meals.

The Scumbag Mafia car club brought their vehicles and gave out about 400 meals in the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul.

Some local businesses made some contributions.

And some of the volunteers had been on hard times themselves and understand the need for empathy and respect.

The club has been in Billings for about six months and passed out lunches in the St. Vincent DePaul parking lot.

"Scumbag Mafia is about bringing the whole car community together," said McKaden Evans, a Scumbag Mafia member who helped put together the meal project.

Some of those helping know what it's like to need a meal.

"Back in 2016, I was a runaway youth," Evans said. "I was over at Tumbleweed constantly. Was just in a real bad spot in life and I finally got my stuff together and I was like, well, for all the people that helped me, I wouldn't have got to where I am without the people behind me."

"I had been in the street," said Adam Dryam, who volunteered. "I had similar experiences and been able to find my way out of that in the dark. And I want to give back I've been there and it's really great to be able to have the opportunity to be the light for those in the dark, especially when you've been that person in the dark wishing you had that light. It really is great to be able to do that."

And some of those close by may not have eaten for a couple of days.

"Really special," said Anna McGinnes. "Not many places for us to eat. So when there's food, we're there."

They say they need the meal and also need to know that people care.

"It helps to know there's still people that are kind that there's still some humanity left in the humans, compassion," McGinnes said.

"Showing respect and kindness is of the utmost importance," Dryman said. "There was a couple that had reached out to me and it was life changing. It honestly to me it is proof that there is God in in the heavens."

"It's amazing to be able to give back," said Ryan Wright, owner of That One Place dispensary. "Just always put your hand down and try to help them up to the next level."

"It's actually been really rewarding to see them come up," said Chris Doll, Scumbag Mafia president. "They could take whatever they can carry. Happy to give it to him."

"It melts my heart just just to be able to do that," Evans said.