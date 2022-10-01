Car Break-ins Near Billings West Causing Frustrations

BILLINGS — Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker.

“I came down and the whole window was smashed in and there was a hammer sitting right here on the dashboard,” she says.

Someone had broken into her brand-new Jeep which was parked on the street across from Billings West High.

It’s not the first time she’s been a victim of a car break-in since moving into the apartments. She says it’s happened two times before.

“I had glass all over my car and in my kid’s seats in the back,” she says.

The thief got away with Nadia’s wallet with her debit card inside but left everything else.

“Around eight o’clock we started getting emails of our card being used at Wal-Mart. So that was great,” she says.

She’s not the only one feeling the frustration of having their car broken into. Nick Kravitz is in Montana for a hunting trip and had been staying at a friend’s house only to find that his truck—parked near Nadia’s Jeep—had also had its windows broken out.

“Thank God I took my bow and my camera and my wallet inside and my camera bag—but I still had a couple of lenses in here and they took all my civilian clothes. They took two of my lenses. They took my drone. They took my binoculars. I calculate it to be about seven grand worth of stuff. How frustrating and maddening is that? It’s sad really. It makes me sick that people can steal. It’s really a kick in the knees” he says.

Police say they had reports of several cars being broken into in the same area overnight.