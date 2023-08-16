Canyon Creek school district brings back sports, looks for new superintendent

Just a week before school starts, students at Canyon Creek School will see two big changes: a new superintendent and the reintroduction of sports and field trips.

Superintendent Brent Lipp resigned from his position on Monday, citing another opportunity.

"I hate to see him go but change is always difficult," said Carl Siroky, Canyon Creek school board chair. "But at the end, change is good too."

Siroky says Lipp's last day is Friday.

Q2 contacted Lipp about his resignation, but he has not returned a message.

Despite Lipp's absence, Canyon Creek is moving with its plan to bring back extra-curricular activities, which were previously cut from the budget. The move comes in large part thanks to a donation for Valley Credit Union in Billings.

The credit union's management met with Lipp and Siroky on Tuesday afternoon to finalize the donation just in time for the upcoming school year.

"This is a one-off for us," said Brandon Scala, Valley Credit Union senior vice-president of business development. "I think this is one of the biggest things we've ever done."

Canyon Creek has not passed a mill levy in more than two decades.

When the last mill levy failed last fall, district leaders made a difficult decision to cut all extracurricular activities, including field trips and athletics.

Someone who is not affiliated with the school notified Scala, who worked with his marketing team on the idea.

"We liked the fact that it teaches them life skills right through athletics," Scala said. "Win, lose, teamwork, through student council, government. How do things work, processes. Field trips are I think probably one of the most important things for kids to go and experience at that age."

Valley is donating more than $22,000, and neither Scala nor anyone else at the credit union has kids in the district.

"I'm very excited that we were able to get something together," said Maranda Yeager, a parent whose children attend Canyon Creek. "Somebody saw an opportunity and helped those kids because they need it. They deserve it."

Yeager decided to transfer her daughter to Elder Grove after learning about the cuts.

Several others also transferred, but some are now reconsidering.

"We did apply for out of district and were accepted," said Bobbie Swanson, another parent with children at Canyon Creek. "But we love our community and we love our school. And if we can provide our kids with everything that they need, then we have no reason to leave."

Many do still have concerns with the finances and the budget, saying before the donation, a cut could have been made somewhere else

It's a district full of change for now keeping some things the same thanks to an unexpected gift when the district needed it most.

"It's very humbling and very blessed to be able to help them with that," said Scala.