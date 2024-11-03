Canvasser looking ahead to election says most people are polite, despite tense climate

BILLINGS — Despite what might be assumed about the tense climate of the 2024 election, Elizabeth Klarich, a canvasser, said most people she engages with are polite about their politics.

“I’d say the greater percentage of people that answer their doors to me are very kind and for that I’m grateful," said Klarich.

She has been canvassing for candidates of various political parties since 1980, when her husband was running for a school board election.

“I started taking classes in history, and government, and civics so that I had a better understanding of democracy and government," said Klarich.

With a maximum of 50 doors in a day, she said she has seen a few signs this year that ward her away from a handful of residents.

“I don’t take it personal, or think much of it. There have been some creative ways of just saying, ‘stay away,'" said Klarich.

Some of these signs are laced with expletives, though she said she tries to approach everyone in calm and disarming manner.

“I look for kindness in their eyes; if I don’t see it, I look deeper," said Klarich.

An initial bad attitude, according to Klarich, should not dissuade voters from listening to or sharing opposing points of view.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your job is, or how much money you make, how powerful you are – everyone’s vote counts the same," said Klarich.