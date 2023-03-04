Candy Town USA grand opening in new spot set for Saturday in Billings

BILLINGS — A step inside the new Candy Town USA store in Billings gives new meaning to being a kid in a candy store.

"I love the sour candies and I like coming here," one young customer at Candy Town said Friday.

The sugar stop recently moved, but not very far, remaining within the Shiloh Crossing shopping center.

"We just were looking for a little bit bigger space and something that was more open and brighter. And the location is perfect because there’s tons of foot traffic and this area is growing so much," said Maria Purcell, owner of Candy Town USA on Friday.

Candy Town USA has been satisfying sweet teeth in Billings since 2005. Purcell has owned the store since 2016.

"Whether they come to buy one piece or for a party, it never goes away. People love candy," added Purcell.

And a visit is almost like traveling back in time.

There’s candy from everyone's childhoods as hundreds of brands are represented, including some that debuted in the early 1900s.

And if you’re looking to be served a double dose of nostalgia, you'll find it at the old-fashioned soda fountain.

"Best shakes in Billings," said one Candy Town USA customer on Friday.

Added another: "I don’t care what the question is. Candy is always the answer."

Candy stores like this are hard to find.

New York City alone had 28,000 of them in 1951, according to the New York Times. Now there’s fewer than 10,000 across the country.

But Purcell says her shop hasn’t skipped a beat and Candy Town is the largest candy store in the state.

"It really hasn’t affected us at all. We’ve just grown and grown. Traffic is good, and business is good, people without fail, love candy," Purcell added.

Candy Town is holding its grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at its new location at 1025 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. suite 2, between Party America and Soup and Such.