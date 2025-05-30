Watch Now
Canadian woman killed in one-vehicle crash in Eastern Montana

The eastbound lane of Interstate 94 was closed late Thursday and early Friday for a one-vehicle fatal crash.
A Canadian woman was killed and a woman from California was injured late Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened in the eastbound lane at mile marker 113 near the town of Hathaway at about 11:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman from Regina, Saskatchewan, was driving a Kia Sportage when it drifted off the left side of the highway. The driver steered the vehicle back onto the highway, where it rolled and came to rest in the median.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 22-year-old woman from California City, Calif., was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Rosebud Health Center. Her condition was not released, and the patrol said it was unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol said drug use is a suspected factor in the crash.

