Cajun Phatty's in Billings raising money for victims of Hurricane Ida

BILLINGS — Cajun Phatty's has served the community in Billings for 10 years, and now they are serving the communities devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Cajun Phatty's started as a food truck and then upgraded to a restaurant, dishing out a taste of Louisiana cuisine at 2564 King Ave. W.

Owner Ashley Robichaux, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana, is actively raising money for two different groups: her friends and the Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that assists in search and rescue efforts.

Both are assisting those impacted by Hurricane Ida offering water, food, fuel, and any other necessary supplies.

The giving doesn't stop there: Robichaux has also helped Louisiana communities from past hurricanes.

If you’d like to donate to the cause head to Cajun Phatty’s Facebook page or better yet stop by, grab a bite to eat to show your support.