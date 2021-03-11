Cabela's store in Billings adds endangered fish to aquarium

BILLINGS — Next time you visit Cabela’s in Billings, make sure to stop by the aquarium in the back and visit some new scaly friends.

On Monday morning, Cabela’s added three new pallid sturgeons to its in-store aquarium. Because the fish are on the endangered species list, they're a rare sight to see, even in captivity.

After 10 months of filing paperwork with local and federal governments, Cabela’s was finally able to obtain the fish. In true 2021 fashion, the pallid sturgeons had to quarantine for 30 days in a separate aquarium in the back of Cabela’s before they could be introduced into the main aquarium with the other fish.

Store managers say they are extremely grateful to have the fish and are dedicated to advocating for the species' future.