By air or by road, Cats fans making Texas trek for FCS title game

BILLINGS — Bobcat fans were at Billings Logan International Airport Friday to head to Texas for the FCS championship against the North Dakota State Bison.

Fans like Vicki Copeland and Kevin Stenberg of Billings said they have been waiting for this game for decades. They left just in time for their 1:40 p.m. flight to Dallas.

“I wanted to go on Wednesday,” Copeland said.

The anticipation for the championship game was tangible among the fans.

“It’s just going to be a dogfight, I think,” said Cats fan Wyatt Brusven.

For fans from both sides, getting to Texas hasn’t been a walk in the park. From Montana to North Dakota, fans have run into all kinds of travel nightmares, from flight cancellations and delays to icy roads and snow weather, but they remain resilient.

“We got to get to Frisco, there is no if, ands or buts about it,” said North Dakota State fan Skip Espeseth.

Even Shane and Dina Mellott, the parents of Bobcat quarterback, Tommy Mellott, found an alternative to flying. They hopped in the car and drove 23 hours from Butte to Frisco to make sure they arrived in time to see their son play.

Passionate fans have gone to desperate measures.

“It really wasn’t an option. I just told my son, grab the bags, throw them in the truck, we’re gone,” said Bison fan Matt Pitts.

At Billings Logan, Friday afternoon’s direct flight to Dallas left without a hitch.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s going to be a good game. Both teams are pretty good,” said Brusven.

There’s nothing that will keep fans from watching Tommy Mellot play.

“Tommy Mellot is the best thing since sliced bread,” said Bobcats fan Denis Grigsby.