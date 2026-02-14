LAUREL — Several businesses are joining forces for a unique Valentine's Day fundraiser that combines murder mystery entertainment with community support for Laurel's first responders.

Watch the video below:

Businesses team up to host fundraiser for Laurel first responders

The event, called "Hearts, Lies, and Alibis," features a murder mystery dinner experience complete with a live band and auction items donated by local businesses. It takes place Saturday night at Miller's Horse Palace outside of Laurel, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy image

The fundraiser is hosted by Shawna Hopper, owner of The Carlton Depot and Alehouse, and Winny Choe, owner of Heart and Seoul. All proceeds will go toward much-needed equipment and resources for Laurel's fire, police, and EMS services.

Billings photographer Shylo Crone, who owns Capture Life Photography, is among the businesses contributing to the event. Her husband serves as a volunteer firefighter in Laurel, giving her a personal connection to the cause.

"First responders matter," Crone said. “They attempt to keep the community as safe as they can, and I think people should support these people as much as they can because they matter and their lives matter ... The more Laurel community supports the first responders, the more love they're going to feel and the more they're going to want to do their job.”

Tickets for the full dinner experience cost $125 and are only available for purchase through Friday night. Click here for more information.