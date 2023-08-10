Businesses find opportunities with agencies at GovMatch in Billings

Big Sky Economic Development is helping connect local companies to government contracts in hopes of boosting the local economy.

Businesses in Billings and around Montana came gathered at the Billings Depot on Wednesday for a GovMatch event, focused around helping companies maneuver through the application process in order to secure government contracts.

Federal and state agencies have all sorts of needs that can be filled with expertise from the private sector.

"Whether it's the federal government, state government, city, county, they buy almost everything every day from all kinds of companies," said Deanna Langman, Montana APEX State Program manager for Big Sky Economic Development. "Every type of industry, every level of sophistication from the smallest, simple commodity item to sophisticated systems and technology and everything in between. So it does mean your company."

Because of COVID, this was the first in-person event of this type since 2019.

The U.S. Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division asked for the event to coincide with the Blue Angels coming to town.

Big Sky Economic Development then invited other agencies to join as well.

APEX Accelerators used to be the Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP).