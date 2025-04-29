BILLINGS — Next week, 13 students from Skyview High School will travel to Florida to participate in the National Business Professionals of America (BPA) Conference after qualifying at the state meet.

Among them is sophomore Hayden Gerber, who views this moment as a significant full-circle achievement.

Watch video here:

Business Professionals of America a unifying thread for Billings Skyview family

Both of Gerber's parents participated in the BPA program at Skyview in 2005 and were taught by Molly Barta, who still advises the program today.

"Being able to do this, impress my family, follow in my parent's footsteps," Gerber said. "It's just so cool. I'm exceptionally grateful for what Mrs. Barta has done for me and my family."

For Barta, seeing students like Gerber and his parents thrive is what it's all about.

"My favorite part is seeing the success of the students. And this, seeing that full circle moment was just kind of crazy and bizarre," Barta said with a laugh. "It makes me feel kind of old."

Barta said that Gerber carries a lot of the same traits his mother did when she participated in the program in high school.

"His mom was a BPA powerhouse," Barta recalled. "She qualified for nationals three times, and now to see him already winning so many state championships I can't even keep track. It's really special."

On Tuesday, Gerber brought in his collection of plaques and medals, which filled an entire table in the Business Room at Skyview. He also shared pictures of his parents when they were in high school, as well as a plaque they earned through BPA.

Gerber said he owes a lot to his parents for encouraging to try BPA in the first place.

"My parents said it'd be really fun and they were not wrong," Gerber said with a smile. "It's a great way to meet new people and test my knowledge of things I'm good at."

Gerber — who won the state conference in Computer Security last month — said he is very grateful for Barta.

"She's incredibly helpful," Gerber said. "If I don't understand, she's able to simplify it a little."

It isn't just Gerber singing Barta's praises. Skyview BPA President and current senior Court Kauffman said the program thrives in large part because of her.

"I don't think it could really exist without Mrs. Barta," said Kauffman. "She just does so much for us."

Kauffman said the lessons he and his peers have learned through the program are endless, and that it's helped more students to join.

"We've been doing really well all as a group," Kauffman said. "Our membership spiked a lot last year, and we managed to keep just as many people this year."

That success is evident in the results from the state conference in March. While 16 students qualified for nationals, 13 will be leaving next week to compete in Orlando, Fla.

Aside from Kauffman and Gerber, other qualifiers are Karlee Albertson, Colton Baum, Connor Borsum, Keenan Doheny, Cole Harris, Chase Larsen, Keldon Lovell, Nathan Moore, Isaac Mosser, Dean Senitte and Lily Shore.

"I think we've built a pretty strong community," Barta said. "I'm really proud of all of them."

And while the national stage is going to be stressful, Gerber is trying to enjoy the moment — following the path his mother set 20 years ago.

"I just want to try and have fun," Gerber said. "I mean, we are literally going to Disney World. It'd be a crime against nature to go to Disney World and not have fun."