Burn The Point showcases classic cars in Billings

A Labor Day weekend tradition continued with the 21st Burn The Point Parade roaring through downtown Billings on Friday night.

The event featured hundreds of classic cars on part of the old cruising route dating back to the 1950s.

Money raised from Burn the Point Weekend goes to the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, which helps families and individuals in crisis.

Ron Duty announced the parade with Major Dan Miller in front of the Babcock Theater.

"I think it's an era these guys grew up in," Duty said. "There was something they did and able to restore something and bring it back to the love that they've had. It's fun to watch the different cars and what people build."

Duty says it's also been a great spectator event, with many finding their spots along the route a couple hours early.

"This is really special to see it continue like it has been to draw the people that it draws," Duty said. "I have friends coming up from Lewistown and different towns and you don't just for tonight."

On Saturday, it's another chance to see the old cars at the Classic Car Show and Swap Meet at the MetraPark carnival fairgrounds.