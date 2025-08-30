‘Burn the Point’ parade roars through downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The Labor Day weekend got off to a roaring start as hundreds of classic cars burned the point in downtown Billings Friday night.

Hundreds gathered outside the Q2 Studios and along Third Avenue North to witness more than 500 classic cars and hot rods take over downtown in the annual Burn the Point parade. The long-standing tradition marks the unofficial start of the holiday weekend in Billings and draws car enthusiasts from across the region.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

The celebration continues Saturday with a car show at Henry’s Garage at 12 Garden Ave. beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is $5, with proceeds benefiting the Chase Hawks Memorial Association.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hundreds gather in downtown Billings for the annual Burn the Point parade.