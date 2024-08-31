Burn the Point Classic Car show brings thousands to Billings

BILLINGS — Burn the Point's Classic Car show brought thousands of spectators and car enthusiasts to the Magic City Saturday. Put on by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, the nonprofit was started 29 years ago when family and friends of Hawks decided to turn the tragedy of his death into something positive.

The nonprofit has been able to give $1.1 million to community members in need over the past three decades thanks to events like Burn the Point.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Burn the Point Classic Car show at Henry's Garage

The association was invited to host Burn the Point at Henry's Garage this year. There were nearly 300 classic cars on the venue's field.

The nonprofit hopes to raise at least $50,000 for their crisis fund so that they can continue to help those who need it most.

"We help families with things like travel expenses, repairs to cars, repairs to homes. We purchased appliances for a family, elderly couple. Anything that is a financial crisis, it doesn't matter how much you make or where you live in the Billing area. You need to help. We're here to help," said executive director of the nonprofit, Teddi Vogel.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Executive Director of the Chase Hawks Memorial Association Teddi Vogel

Vogel expected over 3,000 people to attend the community event. To find out more about the nonprofit, click here.