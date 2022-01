Update 4:25 p.m.

The main gate to the landfill is closed.

Billings police, Billings firefighters and the AMR ambulance are all responding.

Firefighters are using a Bobcat to push material out of the building, and they are not attacking the fire from the roof or cutting a hole from up top to douse any flames.

A building at the Billings landfill started on fire Wednesday afternoon.

A Q2 photographer is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.