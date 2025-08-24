Brush fire contained outside Fireside Lanes; no interior damage reported

BILLINGS - A brush fire outside Fireside Lanes near Industrial Avenue and Charles Street was quickly knocked down by Billings firefighters Sunday afternoon, preventing damage inside the bowling alley.

The fire started around 3 p.m. and created a plume of smoke visible from about a mile away, according to the Billings Fire Department. Crews reported no damage to the building’s interior and only minor scorching to an exterior wall.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The business was closed for the summer and is scheduled to reopen over Labor Day weekend.

KTVQ was on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

