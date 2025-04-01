Brother of Yellowstone gunman wants firearms sold, money given to injured park ranger

The brother of the man who shot a Yellowstone National Park ranger before he was killed wants the government to sell his brother's firearms and give the money to the injured ranger.

In a recent filing in U.S. District Court in Wyoming, Noah Fussner is asking that his brother's vehicle and personal belongings be returned to him in part to help repay him for his brother's cremation expenses.

Sampson Fussner, 28, was killed by park rangers on July 4 last year after shooting a ranger during what authorities have described as a "terror attack." Fussner was working in the park for a concessionaire at the time of the shooting.

In court records seeking forfeiture of Fussner's property filed in January, federal prosecutors said Fussner planned to carry out a mass shooting in the park and spewed racist views months before the attempted attack.

The federal government is seeking the forfeiture of items belonging to Fussner or in his possession at the time of his death, including a 2021 Nissan Rogue, an AR-15-style firearm, a shotgun, and two pistols.

In his court filing, Noah Fussner argues the Nissan should be returned to his family along with other personal possessions that were inside the vehicle. Noah Fussner said those items include a guitar case, camping gear, camera and a gaming laptop.

Noah Fussner said he previously owned some of the items and hoped to sell them in order to reimburse him for his brother's cremation, which he states he used "all of my summer salary to pay $3,426.80" to cover that cost.

Noah Fussner also said he makes no claim for any of the firearms seized after his brother's death and "express my wish here that the firearms be sold and given as a small token of reparation to the NPS officer injured" during the incident.

