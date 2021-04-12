Broker who sold Billings mansion donating $50K of commission to local charities

The broker who sold Billings' largest mansion announced Monday she's donating $50,000 of her commission to five Billings charities.

Dawn Maddux, owner of Missoula-based Engel & Volkers Western Frontier, created a poll on her Facebook page to allow people to vote among eight pre-selected nonprofits.

The five winners will each receive $10,000: Tumbleweed, AWARE, CASA of Yellowstone County, Special Olympics of Yellowstone Valley and the Rimrock Humane Society.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is one of my highest priorities,” Maddux said in a statement. “These five organizations do so much for the Billings community. I hope this donation encourages others to find a charity they feel passionate about and support them in any way you can, either financially or by volunteering.”

courtesy of Engel & Völkers Western Frontier Dawn Maddux

And the recipients were grateful for the gift.

“AWARE is humbled by the generosity of Dawn and her team,” said Matt Bugni, AWARE CEO. “Not only is she helping out the kids and adults in AWARE’s care but the entire community of Billings. We are beyond thankful for this unexpected gift.”

Maddux announced in February she had sold the mansion at 5650 Canyonwoods Dr. for $11.5 million.

The mansion was developed by Larry Price Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2019 to embezzling $20 million from three coal-related companies to finance the building of the property. He is serving a five-year sentence in federal prison for the scheme.

One of those coal-related companies, Three Blind Mice of Wyoming, was the seller.