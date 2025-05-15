Broadview School getting a newly renovated library this summer

BROADVIEW — At Broadview School northwest of Billings, the librarian, Erika Frisby was presented Wednesday with a $30,000 grant from the Phillips 66 Midstream Team.

Frisby has been reorganizing the library for two years but needs more space for books and materials.

Broadview School receives $30,000 grant

She worked with a local carpenter to design the project and applied for the grant, which will cover additional shelving to house more books.

“It's for the students to come in and enjoy and learn and have presenters come in and to talk to the kids about things that they want to do someday. So truly a one-stop shop,” Frisby said Wednesday.

The school and Frisby hope to begin the renovations this summer.