Broadus family collecting hay to help farmers recover from Remington Fire

A Broadus family is collecting hay and other supplies from farmers in Nebraska in an effort to help local farmers affected by the Remington Fire.

The Remington Fire started first in northern Wyoming but moved across the Montana-Wyoming state line over the weekend — killing livestock and destroying pasture land.

Broadus volunteer firefighter Kelly Ostendorf has been on the front line fighting the flames since they crossed into Montana.

"It's quite humbling what Mother Nature can do," Ostendorf said Monday afternoon in an online web call. "I was there when everything was burning and stuff. I saw the devastation."

Ostendorf said it was difficult to see so many farmers lose their livelihood.

"I didn't think that any cattle would survive," Ostendorf said. "I honestly didn't know if we'd save anybody's house."

Ostendorf has his own land east of Broadus, which has been safe from the blaze. But he knows the impacts that likely uninsured losses will have on fellow farmers.

"It's hard to insure cattle because it's expensive, and it very rarely ever pays out," Ostendorf said. "I don't have insurance on my cows, so if something like this happens, you're just sort of out of it."

And that's why Ostendorf and his wife started thinking of ways to help. They reached out to friends who farm in Nebraska, looking for hay or fence donations.

"I'm not making any promises to anybody," Ostendorf said. "I'm just trying to put people that are in need in contact with people that could possibly help."

Ostendorf said he's already had people reach out to help. He can be reached at (763) 258-4159.

The good news is that the rainfall on Monday have helped put a stop to the blaze. Jenifer Bunty with Southwest Incident Management said that the fire is starting to slow. The rain doesn't mean there isn't more work to be done, she added.

"We're starting to see a little less fire behavior," Bunty said Monday afternoon. "When we talk about containment, we talk about having fire lines on the ground that really just won't be crossed. So, we're really working on securing those lines."

It's been a treacherous time for many, with the total number of livestock lost still undetermined.

"We did what we could, but when you have a fire like that coming at you, you know, we're just looking at saving people's houses and making sure nobody dies," Ostendorf said.