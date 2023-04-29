Bridger students help with Carbon County Memorial Loop

Students in Bridger helped put crosses and dog tags along Highway 310 near Jim Bridger Park for the first time on Veterans Day last year.

It's part of the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop.

Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop KTVQ

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students were honored and they recognized some of the people that have helped with the project, at Bridger High School on Friday.

"My great grandpa who was in the Navy and then my other great grandpa who was in the Air Force, it's just a big honore to me and knowing that they helped and serve my country," said Gage Goltz, Bridger High School FCCLA member.

"Just because so many of us know veterans have veterans in the family, it's just really special" said Justin Dravetsky, also a member of FCCLA.

The project , which began in 2015 in Roberts, with about 30 crosses and dog tags along Highway 212, has now grown to seven communities and about 1,300 memorials in carbon County.

The group Bridger Scouting For Veterans has taken the lead on the project in this community.

The FCCLA were honored with a Lead4Change Award and were able to give a $500 check to Bridger Scouting.

The Montana Department of Transportation agreed last week, to name the four highways with the displays.

The naming idea started on Highway 212 with Roberts, Joliet and Red Lodge.

Fromberg, Belfry Bridger and Bear Creek then joined the commemorations adding highways 310, 72, and 308.

That formed the route for the carbon County Veterans Memorial loop.

"I knew we had that many veterans but I just didn't believe it'll be there fast," said Steve Keebler, Roberts Activities Committee president.

High school students Fromberg and Belfry have also helped and having the young people involved will be important in carrying on the tradition,

"They put their life on the line pretty much for all of us and that's really important," said Emerald Johnson, FCCLA member.

"Small town in Montana the one and only loops" said Ryley Kallevig, FCCLA member.

"It's the younger generations that are going to be taking over these projects and continuing along for centuries, hopefully," said Kyle McKinney, Roberts Activities Committee vice-president.