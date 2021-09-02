Bridger public library to hold educational concert

BRIDGER — The Bridger Public Library is hosting an educational concert titled “around the world in 30 instruments.”

The concert will be performed by a duo named Four Shillings Short. The husband-and-wife team, Christy and Aodh Og, travels around the nation playing songs on 30 different instruments including the mandolin, hammered dulcimer, banjo, and more.

“It’s an opportunity that some of these children will never see. They’ve never seen a sitar, or a hammered dulcimer. They’ve never seen some of the instruments that they will bring,” said Wendy Cole, a volunteer who is organizing the event.

The shows are aimed at education, with the duo informing the audience of the culture where the instruments are played.

“To bring community to the community in an interactive educational experience that is also entertaining and fun hearted. I think that’s going to be one of the biggest benefits of this concert,” said Cole.

The money raised during the concert will go toward supporting the library and its everyday operations.

“I'm a huge proponent for education and libraries just continue that so its lifelong. Maybe not just books but its computers, its research, its health in the community, its community development, its entrepreneur stuff, libraries can provide all of that. Libraries are important,” said Krystal Zentner, the director for the Bridger Public Library.

The concert will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Admittance to the concert will be free, but the library is asking that those who attend donate some money.