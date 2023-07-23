Briarwood deck collapse injures 25

BILLINGS - On Saturday evening the deck at the Black Bunker Bar and Grill at The Briarwood golf and country club collapsed injuring 25 people.

The collapse happened during Briarwood's biggest golf tournament of the year. About 250 people were registered for the golf event, according to a city official.

The 25 people injured were sent to both Billings hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The height of the deck is estimated to be more than 10 feet and it is unclear how many people were on the deck when it went down or if any of the injured were underneath the deck.

MTN News The scene Saturday night of a deck collapse at The Briarwood golf and country club.

Eight patients were treated at the scene and released.

The emergency response included American Medical Response, Laurel Emergency Medical Services, Lockwood Fire District, and St. Vincent Healthcare HELP flight and ground units.

The Billings Fire Department, Billings Police Department, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

None of the patients were trapped under the debris of the collapsed deck. All of them were adults.

The Billings Police Department released this state Sunday morning on its Facebook page:

**Update** This is an update on the number of resources that responded to handle this call and the number of people transported or treated on scene.

- 25 individuals (all adults) were transported to local hospitals.

- 8 were treated on the scene and released .

- Unknown number of injured that walked away without treatment.

- BPD had 12 patrol units assisting and working crowd and traffic control.

- 11 AMR units

- 2 Laurel Ambulance units

- 1 Lockwood Fire/Ambulance unit

- 2 St. Vs Help Flight ground units

We are thankful for all of the responders working on these units, those that were called in to respond with the additional units, and the hospital staff at both hospitals. - Lt. Lennick

