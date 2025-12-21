If you were at any bar in Montana on Saturday, you'd be sure to find plenty of Cats and Griz fans with their eyes locked to the TV.

See the crowds in Billings:

Brawl of the Wild rematch packs Billings bars

"This is epic in my opinion. Honestly, this could be the best game Montana has seen in a long time," said bartender and Cats fan, Hylee Layne.

Terra Pierce and her husband own The Den Sports Bar and say they had to implement reservations for the historic match.

"It's people who have been here all season long and every seat in the house is taken," said Pierce.

The annual Brawl of the Wild always has fans excited, but the high-stakes rematch brought the thrill to a new level.

"This is so crazy. The Superbrawl! I love it," exclaimed Griz fan, Ceci Bentler.

"This is like Montanans' super bowl in a sense considering we don't have an NFL team. So, this is what Montanans look forward to every year. So, the fact that its back for a second time; I think we're all pretty excited to see how it turns out," Layne said.

Despite the loss, most Griz fans say the game and getting to this point is still a win for the Treasure State.

"I'm a total Griz fan today, but if the Cats make it we'll root for them too," said James Best, wearing a Grizzlies jersey.

"Getting to this point for both Montana and Montana State is a great opportunity for both of these programs," said another Griz fan,

"For just the state to have two great teams that are such a powerful force in the FCS, it's just a lot of fun," said Bentler.