Brand new car: SUV winner announced in Billings Education Foundation raffle

BILLINGS — A Billings man is the proud owner of a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.

Tim Bice was drawn as the winner of the fifth annual Billings Education Foundation SUV raffle Friday, in partnership with Denny Menholt Chevrolet and Q2. Menholt General Manager Derek Menholt drew Bice's name from a drum filled with close to eight thousand entries. At $10 per ticket, almost $80,000 was raised. 100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit students and education programs in School District 2.

School teams, clubs, and PTAs who took part in selling SUV raffle tickets directly received $6 of every ticket to invest back into their specific school, club or team to support needs for students and education. The other $4 stays with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools which we reinvest back into schools through grants for teachers, special projects to improve education or programs that directly benefit students.

Bice's ticket was sold by the Skyview boys soccer team.

Denny Menholt donated the SUV, which Bice will be able to pick up next week.