Bozeman man killed in I-90 crash near Reed Point

REED POINT - A Bozeman man was killed and another man was injured in a crash on Interstate 90 near Reed Point late Sunday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at mile marker 390 happened at about 11:20 p.m. The patrol said a 29-year-old Bozeman man was driving a Chevrolet Express Van when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right.

The driver overcorrected, the patrol said, and the van reentered the roadway where the driver again overcorrected and the van went back off the right side of the roadway. The van then overturned and came to rest on the passenger side, the patrol said.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and the passenger, also a 29-year-old man from Bozeman, was flown to a hospital in Billings.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and it was unknown if the passenger was also wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash, the patrol said.