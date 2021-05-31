Boy Scouts help with Memorial Day flags

In preparation for Memorial Day, several groups placed flags by the graves of veterans on Saturday.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts were among some of those honoring the military members at Mountview Cemetery.

It has been an annual activity for the Scouts.

And it's a chance to pass on some tradition and patriotism.

Robert White, Troop 2 scoutmaster. KTVQ photo

"It's part of our heritage," said Robert White, Boy Scout Troop 2 scoutmaster. "It's a good way to remember that we're all Americans, and that we all have a service to this country and to be able to give back. I want them to know that they're part of something greater, that people have given their lives to something bigger than ourselves. I want the boys to be able to feel part of that connected to our history."

Several other Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs helped.

Disabled American Veterans, the young Marines and the American Legion Post Four were also among the groups placing flags.