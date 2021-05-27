Boy killed in Whitehall after being attacked by dogs

WHITEHALL — Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle confirmed Wednesday evening that a 4-year-old boy was killed earlier this month after being attacked by two dogs near Whitehall.

The boy was mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs on May 9 in his grandparents' home on Cedar Hills Road.

Doolittle said no arrests or charges have been issued and the case remains under investigation. He provided no further information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

