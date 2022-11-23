Watch Now
Boil water notice issued for Meadowlark Mobile Home Park residents in Billings

Posted at 2:46 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 16:46:48-05

BILLINGS — Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a boil water notice effective immediately for residents of the Meadowlark Mobile Home Park in Billings, Wednesday afternoon—the latest in a series of ongoing water issues residents of the park are experiencing.

On Sunday, water was shut off for residents park-wide for 24 hours, following a water main break. Bottled water was distributed for residents during the outage, but residents say they were not told how long water would be out or the cause of the outage.

When water came back on Monday afternoon, black, brown and yellow water poured out residents' taps.

Residents were notified of the boil notice by a text from the park management, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

