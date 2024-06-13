Watch Now
Boil water advisory issued in Forsyth

Jonathon Ambarian
Drinking Water
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 13, 2024

A boil water advisory is in effect in Forsyth following a construction accident that damaged the town's main water line.

The advisory was issued by the city of Forsyth. The damage to the water line, which caused the town's main reservoir to empty, has been fixed but not isolated, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is assisting.

The Rosebud County Department of Emergency Services wrote that water that has gone through a home filtration system must still be boiled, and water service has been restored.

A few blocks surrounding the incident will be shut down through the day as repairs are made.

The agency predicted that the boil advisory will be lifted early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

