Body recovered from Yellowstone River near Billings

BILLINGS - A body was recovered Thursday from the Yellowstone River near Billings.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that the body was discovered at about 10 a.m. by workers building the new bridge across the Yellowstone River near Dover Park. The workers spotted the body floating in the river near the park.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene and the body of an adult male was recovered and transported to the state morgue in Billings, Linder said.

"We do have a possible ID on the subject but an autopsy will be conducted in the next day or two to confirm the identity," Linder said in the press release. "Family members will be notified before this office releases a name. Initial observations show no obvious signs of foul play, but the medical examiner will determine cause of death. It does not appear the body had been in the water for very long."

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 or message us on Facebook @YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice.

