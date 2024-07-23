Body recovered from canal in the Billings Heights

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in the Billing Heights on Tuesday morning.

Billings Public Information Officer Victoria Hill confirmed the Billings Fire Department responded to an area near Keel Drive and Tether Circle for the report of a body spotted floating in the canal operated by the Billings Bench Water Association.

The person was deceased according to Hill. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday and helped secure the body and remove it from the water.

Hill said the Billings Police Department will release additional information.

Billings police Public Infomation Officer Lt. Matt Lennick posted this information on Facebook:

24-48548 Suspicious Death. BPD, Fire, and AMR all responded to a report of a possible body in the canal in the heights. Officers were able to locate the body in the water in the 2400 block of Riveroaks Drive and recover it. The victim is deceased. The investigation is continuing. - Lt. Lennick

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.