Body of Park City man recovered from river near Reed Point

Searchers in Sweet Grass County have found and recovered the body of 63-year-old Randall Crawford of Park City, who went missing in the Yellowstone River last weekend.

The discovery was made at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday at Indian Fort, just north of Reed Point.

Both Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue and Stillwater County Search and Rescue were involved with the search.

Family has been notified, according to Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.

The cause of death was ruled as drowning, according to Ronneberg.

Officials said Crawford had entered the water to try to catch a raft that had gone adrift, and he was swept away.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

