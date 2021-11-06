Body found south of Billings

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies were on the scene late Friday near the KOA campground in Billings after a body was found earlier in the evening.

The discovery was made in a wooded area just off Buena Vista Avenue, just down the road from the water treatment plant.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., and deputies remained on the scene several hours later.

Deputies told Q2 they could not release any other information at this time, but that Sheriff Mike Linder would make a statement later.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.