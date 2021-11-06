Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found south of Billings

items.[0].image.alt
Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News
Body found
body found.png
body found 2.png
Posted at 9:01 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 00:00:05-04

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies were on the scene late Friday near the KOA campground in Billings after a body was found earlier in the evening.

The discovery was made in a wooded area just off Buena Vista Avenue, just down the road from the water treatment plant.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., and deputies remained on the scene several hours later.

Deputies told Q2 they could not release any other information at this time, but that Sheriff Mike Linder would make a statement later.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader