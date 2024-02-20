Body found in ditch near Public Auction Yards in Billings

Update 4:30 p.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the authorities have a tentative ID on the body found in a ditch on Billings South Side Tuesday afternoon but are awaiting autopsy results for a positive identification.

He also said the body appeared to have been in the spot for several days behind a business on the 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue, which is near the Public Auction Yards.

Here's the full release from Linder:

"Shortly before 2:00 this afternoon, Deputies and EMS were dispatched to an area behind a business in the 1300 block of Minnesota for a reported sick or injured, or possibly deceased adult male in a ditch. Responders arrived and located the man, who was determined to be deceased. Although partially in the shallow water, the subject was not submerged.

"At this time there is no indication of the cause of death or how long the body had been there, but it appears he may have been there for several days.

"The body was transported to the Morgue in Billings where an autopsy will be performed in the near future. We do have a tentative ID on the victim, but a positive identification will be released after the autopsy.

"The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is investigating this incident. No further information is being released at this time.

"Anyone who may have information regarding a missing person (adult male, slender build, possibly in his 60s) from our area, or any other information possibly related to this incident, is asked to contact that Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929."

