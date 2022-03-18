Bobcats back to the tournament

BILLINGS — The last time the Montana State Bobcats made the NCAA tournament was 1996. On Friday, MSU finally returned to March Madness and many Cats fans decided to make the day a bit of a holiday.

It has been a long time since the Bobcats made it to NCAA tournament. So long that watching a game like this was the first for some Bobcat fans.

"It's the first time since I have been alive, so it's pretty cool to see them play and to see how they do, especially as a student over there," said MSU student Grant Minkoff while watching the game at Buffalo Wild Wings in Billings.

Though many fans were optimistic leading up to the game, the outcome was not what they were looking for.

But win or lose, there was at least something to celebrate: The Cats made it to "the big dance" and were conference champs and NCAA tournament competitors for the first time in 26 years.

