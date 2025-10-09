Bob Nance remembered for generosity and lasting legacy in Billings

BILLINGS — The Billings Clinic Honored the legacy of Bob and Penni Nance, who together helped transform health care across the region.

The clinic unveiled the newly dedicated Nance Tower Wednesday afternoon, serving as a physical and lasting tribute to the couple's vision stronger and healthier Montana.

Bob Nance remembered for generosity and lasting legacy

Bob Nance was a man known to all for his generous spirit and dedication to improving healthcare in the region.

Nance's son-in-law Brian Cebull says that Bob had the biggest heart and was always thinking of others.

"Every time that I work with Bob or that's on a vacation with Bob, it was about Bob's generosity and his big heart," Cebull said Wednesday.

Through his generosity, Nance was able to change the future of healthcare in the Northern Rockies region.

"Bob and Penni's generous legacy is amazingly impactful to Billings, but it's also impactful to really the entire Northern Rockies. We know that Billings Clinic and all the affiliated hospitals with Billings Clinic serve as such a large area in Montana and Wyoming and the Dakotas," Cebull said.

Nance leaves behind a lasting legacy of giving that extends beyond financial contributions.

"Bob and Penni have both set an example that giving money is really important and just as important as also giving time. So I think the overall theme and the big leave behind with Bob is that, you know, having a big heart and being generous with your time and your money is the most important thing you can do to leave a legacy," Cebull said.